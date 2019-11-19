Samurai Shodown Delayed for Switch in the West to Q1 2020 - News

/ 96 Views

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Publisher Athlon Games and developer SNK have delayed the Nintendo Switch version of Samurai Shodown from its Q4 2019 to Q1 2020 in the west. The game will still launch in Japan in December 12.

Samurai Shodown first launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 25. A Google Stadia version will launch on November 19.

View the latest trailer of the Nintendo Switch version below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles