PlayStation 5 Controller Patent Filed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent in Japan for the PlayStation 5 DualShock 5 controller.

The images from the patent show a controller that is similar to the current PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller with minor tweaks. The basic layout for the DualShock controller hasn't changed much since the original.

Some of the changes include larger triggers, smaller thumbsticks, removal of the light bar, a change to the design of the touchpad, and an added microphone. It will also use USB-C instead of Micro USB for charging.

You can view the images from the patent below:

View a comparison between the DualShock 4 and potential DualShock 5 controller below:

Thanks ResetEra and DualShockers.

