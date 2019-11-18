Death Stranding Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - News

Death Stranding (PS4) has debuted in second place on the Italian charts for Week 45, 2019. Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) debuted in fifth place. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (NS) debuted in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 45, 2019:

Death Stranding (PS4) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) - NEW Medievil (PS4) Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (NS) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (XOne) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) God of War (PS4)

