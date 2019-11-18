Mobile Version of the Original Path of Exile Announced - News

Developer Grinding Gear Games announced over the weekend at ExileCon in Auckland, New Zealand a mobile version of the original Path of Exile is currently in development.

The mobile version is currently "experimental" and the release of it will depend on the feedback and response from fans.

