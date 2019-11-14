Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops US Charts in October, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in October 2019, according to figures from NPD. Sales for the platform are up year-on-year, while sales for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down.

Overall spending on hardware dropped 41 percent year-on-year to $182 million, while spending on software dropped 22 percent to $620 million. Overall spending on video games fell 34 percent to $1.03 billion.

"October 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $1.03 billion," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "That’s the second highest total for an October month this decade, trailing only the record setting $1.57 billion in October 2018."

Year-to-date spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards has fallen 10 percent when compared to 2018, to $9.3 billion," said Piscatella.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game in the US in October and is already the best-selling game of 2019.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuts as the best-selling game of October 2019, and is now the best-selling game of 2019 year to date," said Piscatella. "This is the 12th consecutive year a Call of Duty game has ranked as the best-selling game of its release month. Call of Duty remains the best-selling video game franchise in U.S. tracked history by dollar sales."

Luigi’s Mansion 3 was the third best-selling game of October and is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of the game. It also set a franchise record for the biggest launch.





Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Outer Worlds Luigi’s Mansion 3* Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Minecraft# Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Overwatch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Code Vein Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

* Digital sales not included

# Digital sales only include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Madden NFL 20 The Outer Worlds NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Gears 5

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Outer Worlds NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V

Nintendo Switch

Luigi’s Mansion 3* Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Overwatch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt* Super Mario Maker 2* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

Nintendo 3DS

Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Mario Kart 7* Luigi’s Mansion* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D* Super Mario 3D Land* Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon* Super Mario Maker* Super Smash Bros.* Minecraft*

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

