Modern Warfare and Luigi's Mansion 3 Debut in 2nd and 3rd on the October 2019 Spanish Charts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) debuted in second place on the October 2019 Spanish charts. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) despite launching at the end of the month debuted in third place.

FIFA 20 (PS4) remained in first place for another. MediEvil (PS4) debuted in fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) rounds out the top five.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain in October 2019 below:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) MediEvil (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (NS) God of War (PS4) FIFA 20 (NS) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4)

