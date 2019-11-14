PLAN 8 Headed to Consoles and PC - News

Pearl Abyss announced the MMO shooter, Plan 8, is coming to consoles and Windows PC.

“PLAN 8 is the first ever shooter genre title to be introduced by Pearl Abyss," said lead producer Seung-ki Lee. "In addition to its action-packed gameplay and realistic in-game graphics, PLAN 8 offers an open world MMO element of play that adds to the blood-pumping excitement unique to the shooter genre. The name PLAN 8 is closely tied to the mysterious setting of the world. We’re planning on revealing some hints regarding its meaning when the opportunity arises in the future, so be on the lookout! In addition, we plan to release the game first on console and PC.

View the official reveal trailer of the below:

“I’d now like to use this opportunity to highlight two aspects of the game. The first aspect concerts the genre of PLAN 8. From the outset, we aspired to develop a next-generation shooter and really aimed to create something above and beyond the conventions of shooter games already out there. This is why we’re aiming to develop a vast open world and a profound worldview for PLAN 8. We’re also really placing an effort to develop an interesting and suspenseful story that unfolds in the world of PLAN 8.

“Pearl Abyss has plenty of experience developing MMORPGs. We combined our know-how of MMORPG development and combat-driven styles of play to develop an entirely new game for the shooter genre.

“From what I’ve told you so far, you’ll find it difficult to define PLAN 8 into a single genre such as a shooter game. Our team aims to create a unique shooter genre title with elements of MMO styles of play. To do so, the team is poised to realist its vision of developing this unique title by harnessing Pearl Abyss’ proprietary game engine and its development know-how. Not tot mention, we also have Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le on board the team.”

