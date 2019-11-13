Commandos 2 HD Remaster and Praetorians HD Remaster Dated, Closed Beta Starts December 13 - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media announced Commandos 2 HD Remaster and Praetorians HD Remaster will launch for Windows PC in January 2020, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Spring 2020. Commandos 2 HD Remaster will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2020.

The closed beta for both games will start on December 13 for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the closed beta:

Commandos 2 HD Remaster Closed Beta





In Commandos 2 HD Remaster, take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of notoriously demanding missions. In this World War II genre-defining classic, explore interactive environments and use the commandos’ unique skill sets to complete the mission against seemingly impossible odds.

Beta features:

Experience every tutorial and campaign mission from the original game revamped in high definition with new controls.

Reunite with a eclectic cast of characters, including Jack ‘Tiny’ O’Hara and Whiskey the dog.

Praetorians HD Remaster Closed Beta





In Praetorians HD Remaster, lead the emerging Roman Empire by proving a legionnaire’s worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theaters of Gaul and the heart of the Roman Empire in Italy, in a crusade to become Emperor. Combine units, master their varied skillsets and exploit the weaknesses of the enemy to emerge victorious.

Beta features:

Learn the ropes or show militant might with access to every tutorial, campaign and skirmish mission from the original game.

Play solo or go head-to-head with a fully remastered multiplayer mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles