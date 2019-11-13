Microsoft Teases Age of Empire 4 Will be at X019 - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Aaron Greenberg, senior director for global product marketing at Xbox, via Twitter said "A new Age is upon us at X019" with an image of a golden eagle flying over a forest.

The first gameplay footage of Age of Empires 4 will debut at Microsoft's X019 event later this week.

A new Age is upon us at #X019 pic.twitter.com/FISiP5LQLK — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@aarongreenberg) November 13, 2019

Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will launch tomorrow, November 14 on Windows PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles