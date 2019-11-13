Shovel Knight: King of Cards, Showdown, and Treasure Trove Physical Edition Launches December 10 - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Yacht Club Games announced Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Shovel Knight: Showdown will launch on December 10.

Shovel Knight Showdown will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Windows PC, Mac, Linux, and Amazon FireTV. Shovel Knight: King of Cards will launch for the same platforms and the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove physical edition will also launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on December 10, and in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4.





Here is an overview of the games:

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Shovel Knight: King of Cards is the final campaign in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove saga, and it’s bigger and grander than ever! Step into the regal shoes of King Knight, the Gilded Goon himself, as you shoulder bash and spin jump through all those who would oppose your reign! Travel through four new worlds and more than 30 all new courses, all on a journey to best the “Three Kings” who lord over the land. Discover what it takes to become a true monarch, meet a friend or two, and amass a King’s ransom in items and loot! Refined platforming, exquisite visuals, story with heart, action-packed courses, glorious new bosses and more await in Shovel Knight: King of Cards!

Key Features:

Tackle enemies and obstacles head on with your signature bash attack and finish them off with a dazzling spinning strike! King Knight’s play style is all about bashing, bouncing, and bounding!

Collect tons of new weapons, armors, abilities, and followers to look your dandiest as you pummel foes with radiant skill.

Had your fill of glamorous adventure? Unwind and sharpen your strategic mind by competing in card battles with future subjects from across the land.

Test your skills with Feats and Challenge Stages featuring Boss rematches, platforming challenges, and more.

Yacht Club Game’s beautifully authentic style bridges the gap between yesterday and today. Design, art, and audio hearken back to the days of 8-bit.

Awesome soundtrack by Jake “Virt” Kaufman!

Balanced gameplay is a warm welcome to newcomers, and an old embrace for experts.

Lovable characters and bosses!

Take on a new challenge and uncover all of the world’s secrets with New Game+!

Shovel Knight: Showdown

Duel with up to four players and scramble after gems as your favorite heroic or villainous knight in Shovel Knight Showdown. All the classic Shovel Knight characters you know and love are playable, many for the first time ever! Gather your pals for endless multiplayer clashes, or take control of your favorite character and dig into Story Mode. Familiar controls, items, and mechanics return, making this a platform fighting game that anyone can jump into and try.

Key Features:

Play as all the key heroes and villains from Shovel Knight, many for the first time ever! Master over 16 playable characters including Shovel Knight, Shield Knight, Black Knight, The Enchantress, and all of the Knights of the Order of No Quarter!

Compete in one-on-one duels, frantic four-player free-for-alls, and cooperative team battles against AI opponents or your friends in modes like Gem Clash, Showdown, and more!

Battle through Story Mode, a multistage journey customized for each character! Your chosen hero will face a rival, defeat scores of opponents, relax with a minigame or two, and hopefully see their tale completed after an all-new final encounter!

Explore myriad stages inspired by famous characters and locales in Shovel Knight, as well as a plethora of all-new stages.

Prepare and perfect your moves in a full-featured practice mode.

Yacht Club Game’s beautifully authentic style bridges the gap between yesterday and today. Design, art, and audio hearken back to the days of 8-bit, but with a frenetic new coat of paint!

New songs compliment an award-winning soundtrack composed by Jake “Virt” Kaufman.

Balanced and intuitive gameplay is a warm welcome to newcomers, and an old embrace for experts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles