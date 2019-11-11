Death Stranding Has 2nd Biggest PS4 Launch of 2019 in the UK - Sales

/ 1,735 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 9. Sales for the game are tracking 26 percent ahead of 2018's Black Ops IIII.

Death Stranding (PS4) debuted in second place on the charts and is the second biggest launch of a PS4 exclusive and the second biggest new IP released this year. The game sold 36 percent fewer copies than another new PS4 IP, Days Gone.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) drops down two spots to fourth as sales slide 59 percent in its second week. Need for Speed: Heat debuted in fifth place as it sold 41 percent fewer copies at retail than 2017's Need for Speed: Payback.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding - NEW FIFA 20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Need for Speed Heat - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle - NEW Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 - NEW Minecraft Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles