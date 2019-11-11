Death Stranding Has 2nd Biggest PS4 Launch of 2019 in the UK - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 1,735 Views
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 9. Sales for the game are tracking 26 percent ahead of 2018's Black Ops IIII.
Death Stranding (PS4) debuted in second place on the charts and is the second biggest launch of a PS4 exclusive and the second biggest new IP released this year. The game sold 36 percent fewer copies than another new PS4 IP, Days Gone.
Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) drops down two spots to fourth as sales slide 59 percent in its second week. Need for Speed: Heat debuted in fifth place as it sold 41 percent fewer copies at retail than 2017's Need for Speed: Payback.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding - NEW
- FIFA 20
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Need for Speed Heat - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle - NEW
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 - NEW
- Minecraft
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
7 Comments
What's the competition? What other PS4 exclusives were there this year?
It got outsold by Days Gone
Uh, I guess Days Gone as mentioned in the article... But imo Death Stranding got way more public attention before launch than Days Gone...
But I mean what did it outsell? If it was the 2nd best selling PS4 exclusive of the year but there only were 2 PS4 exclusives... that doesn't really say much or sound that great.
Well Medievil, Concrete Genie, Days Gone come to mind, but I can't think of anything else
I'm sure the game will sell in the millions. What surprises me is that Days Gone had a bigger launch. When it comes to new IPs I wonder where Astral Chain ranked. That would be an interesting statistic to see overall.
"Death Stranding" is a masterpiece. I recommend every one who has any doubt give a chance and start playing this week.