Halo Showtime Live Action Series Enters Production - News

posted 5 hours ago

A Halo TV series from Steven Spielberg was first announced in 2013 and before that a movie with Peter Jackson was also in the works. However, both series fell through.

Showtime picked up the live action Halo series in summer 2018 and at the time was supposed to enter production in early 2019. In May 2019 it was announced Pablo Schreiber will star as the main protagonist of the series, Master Chief.

The official Twitter account for the Halo Showtime series tweeted that the cast has done table reads and the series has now entered production.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260 — Halo on Showtime (@SHO_Halo) November 8, 2019

