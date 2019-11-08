Halo: The Master Chief Collection Launches for PC 'When It's Ready' - News

343 Industries is currently working on releasing Halo: Reach for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as releasing the collection on Windows PC.

Community director Brian Jarrard via Twitter said the collection will release on Windows PC when it is ready. The developer is looking to avoid the fiasco the Xbox One version had with it being nearly unplayable at launch.

"We’ve never said anything about all the games arriving on PC this year," said Jarrard. "We’ve been consistently saying they’re ready when they’re ready. We certainly hope Reach arrives by end of year but much depends on flighting outcomes – when it’s ready, it’ll launch."





Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for the Xbox One. The next game in the franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch for the Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One and Windows PC in Holiday 2020.

