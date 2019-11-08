Halo: The Master Chief Collection Launches for PC 'When It's Ready' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 481 Views
343 Industries is currently working on releasing Halo: Reach for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as releasing the collection on Windows PC.
Community director Brian Jarrard via Twitter said the collection will release on Windows PC when it is ready. The developer is looking to avoid the fiasco the Xbox One version had with it being nearly unplayable at launch.
"We’ve never said anything about all the games arriving on PC this year," said Jarrard. "We’ve been consistently saying they’re ready when they’re ready. We certainly hope Reach arrives by end of year but much depends on flighting outcomes – when it’s ready, it’ll launch."
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for the Xbox One. The next game in the franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch for the Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One and Windows PC in Holiday 2020.
Why would they announce it if it wasn't close to being ready? This isn't some huge new game launch; this is a simple port of a console title to PC.
I know what you mean seeing how old these titles are, but at the same time it definitely isn't as simple as porting a Xbox game to PS4 or something like that. PC porting involves a lot more whether it's higher resolution, uncapping the framerate, FOV sliders (which has been a problem for them since Reach was console exclusive) mouse and keyboard input, graphical customization (turning shadows off, turning motion blur off, etc.) ultrawide or multi-monitor support. There definitely is much more to porting a game to PC than from one console to another console. I agree with you though that they shouldn't have announced it so early if it was nowhere near completion.
Or most importantly, is the hardware. Console specs are always the same and they can develop a game on just that hardware. PC can come with an Intel i5 with an Nvidia 1070, or a AMD Ryzen 7 3700x with a Radeon Vega 64. There's dozens upon dozens, maybe even hundreds of different PC builds that need to be taken into consideration and made compatible with. Plus making sure it's compatible with Windows OS as well.
A simple port? Once Reach is added, Halo MCC will have 11 different game engines running in one game. It's a technial miracle this game works as is does.
That's great and all them putting so much effort into making sure MCC on PC is as perfect as possible, but at the same time if it's taking this long to release just the first of 6 games, and Halo: Infinite is probably a little less than a year away, wouldn't you be worried that by the time they finally release all the games, it'll be too close to Infinite's launch?