Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Gets 2 New Gameplay Videos - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released two new gameplay videos of Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist that showcases the Deathmatch and Survival game modes.

View the videos below:

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on November 14, and for the PS4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on November 15.

