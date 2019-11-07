Pearl Abyss Announces MMOs PLAN 8, Crimson Desert And DokeV - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Black Desert Online publisher Pearl Abyss has announced three new MMO Games that are currently in development. This includes MMO shooter PLAN 8, fantasy open-world MMO RPG Crimson Desert, and creature-collecting open-world MMO RPG DokeV.





Here is an overview of the three games:

PLAN 8:

PLAN 8 is an exosuit massively multiplayer online shooter, a title spearheaded by Minh Le as technical adviser, also known as the co-creator of the Counter-Strike franchise. A trailer for PLAN 8, the first shooting game from Pearl Abyss, will be released at Pearl Abyss Connect. The game’s production is led by Seung-ki Lee, former environment art director of Black Desert Online and Black Desert Mobile.

Crimson Desert:

Crimson Desert is an open-world massively multiplayer online RPG set in an epic-fantasy world. In a war for survival, three tribes will fight for control of the Pywell continent. Crimson Desert has been produced since 2018 by Jason Jung, former game design director of RYL Online. Working alongside Jason Jung on RYL Online, one of Korea’s most famous first-generation action MMORPGs, was Dae-il Kim, the founder of Pearl Abyss. Eter Lee, former Lead Combat Designer of RYL Online and C9, is in charge of the action combat system for the title.

DokeV:

DokeV is a collectible massively multiplayer online RPGfor all ages. DokeV is led by Sang-young Kim, former animation director of Black Desert Online, and Suh Won Choi, former game design director of Black Desert Online.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles