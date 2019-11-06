Playtonic Games: 'We Aren't Working On A New Banjo-Kazooie Game' - News

There was speculation going around yesterday that developer Playtonic Games, the developer for the Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee, has either been acquired by Microsoft and / or working on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.

The developer has now released an official response via Twitter saying they "aren't working on a new Banjo-Kazooie game" and they "remain an independent studio."

Playtonic did say they "would love to work with the bear and the bird again, that ball isn't in our court." It is up to Microsoft if they want Playtonic to develop a new Banjo-Kazooie game.





