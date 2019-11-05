Rumor: Playtonic Games Possibly Joining Xbox Game Studios Or Developing New Banjo-Kazooie Game - News

/ 538 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

There are hints that Playtonic Games, the developer for the Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee, have been acquired by Microsoft and / or working on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.

Playtonic Games announced it has hired Ed Bryan, former Rare developer who was the character artist for the Banjo-Kazooie games. He left Rare in 2011 and helped on the designs for the first Yooka-Laylee game.

We're delighted to announce that the wonderful @ItsMingyJongo, father of Mumbo and Dr Puzz has joined Playtonic! pic.twitter.com/x664f20vs6 — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) November 4, 2019

Following the tweet from Playtonic, Ed Bryan tweeted a picture of a bag with the Microsoft logo on it. He says it has come out of retirement.

Well, I never really had any plans to use this again. pic.twitter.com/r3wS18vrrR — Ed Bryan (@ItsMingyJongo) November 3, 2019

Itâ€™s come out of retirement! — Ed Bryan (@ItsMingyJongo) November 4, 2019

The co-owner, studio and game director at Playtonic Games Gavin Price updated his LinkedIn profile with the following text:

Playtonic Credits Yooka-Laylee, Yooka-Laylee & The Impossible Lair, and in the foreseeable future that game #3, #4 and the #5 one too which is the one I always thought would be game #1.

Playtonic Games on September 17 registered a new company called PLAYTONIC GAMES DEVELOPMENT LIMITED.

Microsoft's next big Xbox event, X019, will be held in London from November 14 to 16, and Playtonic Games is a British developer. A new episode of Inside Xbox will be held at the event on November 14 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK.

This should be treated only as speculation and a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles