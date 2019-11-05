Square Enix Developing 'Next Generation Action Game Experience' - News

The launch of the next generation consoles are now about a year away as Sony and Microsoft have confirmed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, respectively, will launch in Holiday 2020.

The Square Enix Japan careers page has revealed the First Development Division is working on a "next-generation action game experience." The game will be a "New IP for HD console."

The game is being developed by an "international team of creators from all over the world" and wants to take a "step forward from the existing action game framework."





The First Development Division is currently developing Final Fantasy VII Remake. It will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. They have also worked on Kingdom Hearts III, SaGa: Scarlet Grace, and the remaster of Romancing SaGa 3.

Thanks GamingBolt.

