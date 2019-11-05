Detroit: Become Human Gets First PC Screenshot of Connor - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 156 Views
The founder and director at Quantic Dreams David Cage via Twitter posted the first screenshot of Connor from the Windows PC version of Detroit: Become Human.
First screenshot of Connor on Detroit PC.— David Cage (@David__Cage) November 4, 2019
We are in the final run to Master.
Official announcement coming soon. pic.twitter.com/1nHrDEt3ay
Detroit: Become Human is available now on the PlayStation 4, and will be launching later this year for Windows PC on the Epic Games Store.
2 Comments
I'll bet this will be an amazingly beautiful game. I played it on PS4 Pro and thought it was incredible. I can imagine what a nice rig will do with it.
I had the problem on PS4 that close ups looked too read for androids and nearly ruined everything they masterfully done with movement, voice and animations. The skin is simply too real here, far too real with oil traces, goosbumps, pores aging, wrinkles and so on and unless hank and the human cast have photorealistic skin better than any in a video game ever this is a and was a huge mistep narratively. Thankfully there are few instances when it gets this close so the world isn't broken every time a character appears on screen.