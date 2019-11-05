Detroit: Become Human Gets First PC Screenshot of Connor - News

The founder and director at Quantic Dreams David Cage via Twitter posted the first screenshot of Connor from the Windows PC version of Detroit: Become Human.

First screenshot of Connor on Detroit PC.

We are in the final run to Master.

Official announcement coming soon. pic.twitter.com/1nHrDEt3ay — David Cage (@David__Cage) November 4, 2019

Detroit: Become Human is available now on the PlayStation 4, and will be launching later this year for Windows PC on the Epic Games Store.

