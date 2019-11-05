Meet the New Poltergust G-00 in New Luigi’s Mansion 3 Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Luigi’s Mansion 3 that introduces the new ghost-hunting tool the Poltergust G-00.

Here is an overview of the trailer:

The essential ghost-hunting tool is here! Slam and blow away ghosts’ defenses with the upgraded Poltergust G-00. Its new functions work wonders against tricky ghosts! You have the Suction Shot, the Slam, the Burst, the Strobulb, and the Dark Light, all available through the Poltergust G-00.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

