PlayStation Senior Director Gio Corsi Leaves the Company

Gio Corsi, the senior director at PlayStation, announced via Twitter that last week was his last at the company.

"It’s been a hell of a ride but last week was my final one at PlayStation," said Corsi. "I’m taking some time off but I will be back in games soon enough. I’m extremely proud of all the amazing things we accomplished. Big love to everyone past and present who made my time there truly special.

"I want to thank Adam Boyes and Phil Rosenberg for giving me a shot with Third-Party Productions and #buildingthelist! Also John T. Drake, Brad Douglas, @the_femur, Don Sechler, Shawne Benson, Carter Lipscomb, and Brian Silva, and the rest of the Third-Party Productions family for all the memorable dev and pub adventures.

"Also want to thank Scott Rohde, Shawn Layden, and Shuhei Yoshida for all the Second Party love and guidance. Speaking of Second Party, a big thanks to John Sanders, Christine Converse, and Alicifer Spookaber for joining the Second Party team! You are all the best and you will continue to knock it outta the park!

"Finally, a hearty thank-you to all the great devs, pubs, partners, friends, and fans who made my time at PlayStation so memorable… so many cool moments. From all the titles, to all the shows, as I said, it was a hell of a ride! Thanks for it all and long love the Vita!"

