Reborn: A Samurai Awakens Launches November 5 for PSVR - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment announced the first-person action adventure game, Reborn: A Samurai Awakens, will launch for PlayStation VR on November 5 for $14.99 / €14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Reborn: A Samurai Awakens is a first-person VR action-adventure that combines robots, samurais, and sword fights. The player is a samurai that was resurrected by future technology to fight against robotic invaders. To complete the mission, the player must infiltrate the enemy base. With all the high tech guns, laser samurai swords, can humanity be saved?

In Reborn: A Samurai Awakens, the fast-paced sword fight scenes, high tech weapon choice, and supernatural Forces enable players to experience samurai-like valour. When an enemy attacks the player, blocking the attack can activate a time warp mechanism that kills the enemy with samurai power.

As the story progresses, the player can customize weapons and equip different skills to fight through each stage. The player can only save humanity by mastering all samurai virtues.

Key Features:

An open combat experience where players can wield different weapons and skills.

Epic and thrilling Boss fights.

Timing the block on time can perform a satisfying instant kill.

Get a rating of your performance based on hitpoints and remaining time.

