PlayStation 4 It's Time to Play Live Action Commercial Released

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 4 commercial called "It's Time to Play."

The live action video features several games on the PlayStation 4. This includes God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Fortnite, FIFA 20, and more.

View the live action commercial below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

