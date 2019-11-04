Quantcast
PlayStation 4 It's Time to Play Live Action Commercial Released - VGChartz
PlayStation 4 It's Time to Play Live Action Commercial Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 370 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 4 commercial called "It's Time to Play."

The live action video features several games on the PlayStation 4. This includes God of WarFinal Fantasy VII Remake Monster Hunter World: IceborneCrash Team Racing Nitro-FueledFortniteFIFA 20, and more.

View the live action commercial below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD


2 Comments

COKTOE
COKTOE (5 hours ago)

They've certainly stuck with a look/feel/theme for their ads this gen.

RaptorChrist
RaptorChrist (3 hours ago)

This really brightened my day.

