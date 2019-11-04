More Cameos in Death Stranding Revealed - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

More cameos that are in Hideo Kojima's upcoming game, Death Stranding, have been revealed as the game is now less than a week from release.

The latest confirmed cameos include Edgar Wright, film director for Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, and Shaun Of The Dead, Hermen Hulst from Guerrilla Games, and American film and television director Jordan Charles Vogt-Roberts.

Meet Bridges Distribution Staff member, Thomas Southerland. Here is my little cameo in #DeathStranding. Thank you @Kojima_Hideo. My acting career is on fire now! #BestSupportingActor. pic.twitter.com/F3MSdJVftZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 2, 2019

We've already spotted some familiar faces in Death Stranding... π #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/hyNbxnh8sl — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 1, 2019

I guess the cat is out of the bag... IβM IN #DEATHSTRANDING!



Itβs an insane honor to be in a game from the living legend & friend @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN.



If I could travel back in time and tell my 14 year old self this would happen... my brain would have melted out of my ears. https://t.co/g91ece1Nko — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) November 3, 2019

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles