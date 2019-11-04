Quantcast
More Cameos in Death Stranding Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago

More cameos that are in Hideo Kojima's upcoming game, Death Stranding, have been revealed as the game is now less than a week from release.

The latest confirmed cameos include Edgar Wright, film director for Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, and Shaun Of The DeadHermen Hulst from Guerrilla Games, and American film and television director Jordan Charles Vogt-Roberts.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.  

2 Comments

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (1 hour ago)

Wonder when will Angela Merkel show up :)))

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (1 hour ago)

So Kojima continues to include his friends and people he likes in the game. I still think that the Doritos Pope is the cringiest one.

  • 0