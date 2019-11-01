World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion Announced at BlizzCon 2019 - News

/ 377 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the next World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, during the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony. It will launch in 2020 and is available for pre-order today. A demo of the game will be available on the BlizzCon show floor.

View the cinematic trailer below:

View the features overview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The veil between life and death is no more. Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga--Shadowlands: Coming 2020. In it, you will be able to explore the realm of the dead, pledge yourself to a covenant and shape your destiny, take on the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and journey through a new leveling experience

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles