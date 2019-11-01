Nintendo Plans to 'Continue to Enhance' Switch Online to Attract More Users - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 348 Views
The Nintendo Switch Online paid subscription service has so far been a success for Nintendo. However, the company wants to keep enhancing the service to help attract more users.
"September marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch Online. Global membership numbers are increasing steadily this fiscal year," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in Nintendo's financial results breifing for the second quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
"We have previously discussed out the importance of expanding the Nintendo Switch Online service in ways that appeal to consumers. Here are the services and benefits added since the launch of Nintendo Switch Online last year. Going forward, we will continue to enhance service content to encourage owners of the Nintendo Switch system or Nintendo Switch Lite system to try the service and see its appeal first-hand, so they will join and maintain a subscription."
Nintendo recently expanded the library of classic games available to play for subscribers by adding SNES games.
Bring out more SNES games and more classic NES games. The ones I particularly want to see the most are RPGs and adventures: Terranigma, Illusion of Time, Soul Blazer, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 4, and 6, Secret of Evermore.
If Nintendo would just give us a free solid Indie game, no strings attached every quarter Nintendo online would be totally worth it.
Since I don't play many MP focused games I don't subscribe to it currently. Perhaps if they offered exclusive discounts on Nintendo store games I could consider it, but as it stands it lacks quite a lot of features.