Nintendo Plans to 'Continue to Enhance' Switch Online to Attract More Users

The Nintendo Switch Online paid subscription service has so far been a success for Nintendo. However, the company wants to keep enhancing the service to help attract more users.

"September marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch Online. Global membership numbers are increasing steadily this fiscal year," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in Nintendo's financial results breifing for the second quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

"We have previously discussed out the importance of expanding the Nintendo Switch Online service in ways that appeal to consumers. Here are the services and benefits added since the launch of Nintendo Switch Online last year. Going forward, we will continue to enhance service content to encourage owners of the Nintendo Switch system or Nintendo Switch Lite system to try the service and see its appeal first-hand, so they will join and maintain a subscription."

Nintendo recently expanded the library of classic games available to play for subscribers by adding SNES games.

