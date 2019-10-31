Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine Add PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Versions - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft recently delayed the release of Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earnings call with investors announced the three games will be releasing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, alongside the previously announced platforms.

"The five titles, yes, they will be on this generation and the next generation, and they will take full advantage all the new features that are coming with the machines, which are actually going to be extremely interesting for players," said Guillemot.

"You will be able to download new content a lot faster, players will experience better frame rates—there are lots of very good elements that will come with these new machines."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles