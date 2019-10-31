The Touryst Launches November 21 for Switch - News

Developer Shin’en Multimedia announced The Touryst will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 21 for $19.99 / €19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

You are just arriving at Monument Island. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..

Key Features

Discover exotic islands and explore ancient monuments.

Climb into deep mines and uncover secret passages.

Make the trip you always wanted and enjoy the tourist life.

An action adventure as varied as real life.

Never seen before visuals, at 60fps and up to 1080p.

Enjoy your vacation!

Supported Play Styles

TV Mode

Tabletop Mode

Handheld Mode

Supported Controllers

Joy-Con

Joy-Con grip

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

