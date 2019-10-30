Star Wars Battlefront 1 And 2 Have Sold A Combined 33 Million Units - Sales

Electronic Arts during its latest earnings call to investors announced combined sales of Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront 2 have surpassed 33 million units.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was said to have missed sales expectations as there was controversy around the game's multiplayer monetization. However, 33 million units sold across two games is a good figure.

Star wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront 2 are now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





