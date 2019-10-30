Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 117,670 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 27.

Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobiru no Kami Online (NS) debuted in third with sales of 34,836 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth with sales of 16,898 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 69,438 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,422 units, the 3DS sold 1,241 units. The Xbox One sold 81 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 23 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 117,670 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 64,045 (132,542) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobiru no Kami Online (Square Enix, 10/24/19) – 34,836 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobiru no Kami Online (Square Enix, 10/24/19) – 16,898 (New) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 16,495 (82,688) [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source Entertainment, 10/24/19) – 12,156 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 11,090 (412,997) [PS4] The Outer Worlds (Take-Two Interactive Japan, 10/25/19) – 10,659 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,628 (979,444) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,865 (2,504,429)

