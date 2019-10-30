Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Sells an Estimated 1.02 Million Digital Copies in Japan in 1 Month - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Weekly Famitsu has released its digital sales estimates for the period between August 26 and September 29 in Japan. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sold an estimated 1.02 million units digitally in Japan in the first month.





Read the estimated digital sales in Japan below:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4) – 651,762 (90.9 percent digital purchase ratio) (released September 6) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (PS4) – 368,711 (released September 6) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch) – 77,246 (released September 27) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4) – 64,398 (released September 3) Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – 39,456 (released September 13) Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PS4) – 38,786 (released July 30) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch) – 35,969 (released September 20) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Switch) – 28,392 (released September 3) Human Fall Flat (Switch) – 27,965 (released December 28, 2017) Dead by Daylight Official Japanese Version (Switch) – 25,572 (released September 26)

