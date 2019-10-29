Mario Kart Tour Hits 123.9 Million Downloads in One Month, Earns $37.4 Million in Revenue - News

Nintendo's latest mobile game, Mario Kart Tour, was downloaded 123.9 million in its first month across iOS and Android. The game also generated $37.4 million in revenue, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

Mario Kart Tour is Nintendo's most successful game launch in terms of downloads, easily beating out Super Mario Run, which saw 21.8 million downloads in the first month. Mario Kart Tour comes in second place in terms of revenue, falling behind the $67.6 million earned from Fire Emblem Heroes.

Pokémon GO is still the best when it comes to downloads in the first month with 163 million downloads in its first month. Mario Kart Tour ended up with 76 percent of that figure.

