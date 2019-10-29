Need for Speed Heat Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ghost Games have released the launch trailer for Need for Speed: Heat.

Here is an overview of the game:

Need for Speed: Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known. Bya day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars. At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this street racer where a player can roll deep with their crew, build their garage full of hot cars, and make the city their nonstop playground.

Need for Speed: Heat will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

