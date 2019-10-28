Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Debuts in 4th on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 42, 2019. Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (PS4) debuted in fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) debuted in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 42, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (XOne) Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (PS4) God of War (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (NS) EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4)

