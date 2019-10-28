Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts, Outsells Black Ops 4 Launch by 39% - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has debuted in first on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending October 26. The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 62 percent of the sales, while the Xbox One accounted for 38 percent of the sales.

Modern Warfare ended up outselling the launch of Black Ops 4 by 39 percent. It did sell less than 2017's WWII, however, if you included digital sales the gap would be smaller.

WWE 2K20 debuted in third as sales fell 31 percent below the launch of WWE 2K19. Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds debuted in fourth place. Retail sales heavily favored the PlayStation 4 version as the Xbox One version was available as an Xbox Game Pass title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 WWE 2K20 The Outer Worlds MediEvil Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Ghost Recon Breakpoint Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Minecraft (Switch Edition)

