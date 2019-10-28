Death Stranding Launches for PC in Early Summer 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 642 Views
Kojima Productions announced its upcoming game, Death Stranding, will launch for Windows PC in early summer 2020. The game will first launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.
The Windows PC version of the game will be published by 505 Games.
"We are extremely excited and honored to be working with the supremely talented team at Kojima Productions and to bring Death Stranding to PC gamers around the world," said 505 Games co-founder and CEO Raffi Galante. "Death Stranding will take gamers through a completely original experience that will delight PC gamers everywhere."
Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019
DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!
Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X
Here is an overview of the game:
Tomorrow Is In Your Hands
After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4 system.
Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.
A Journey to Reconnect a Fractured Society
In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
They should have announced it next year to maximize sales.
Why would announcing it next year maximise sales?.
People who wanted to get it on PS4 are going to get it there, as are PC people for PC. Kojima is going to get sales regardless.
Not my type of game but seems to be a perfect fit for PC gamers. Graphics mixed with simulators sell best on PC.
I wonder if this will be an Epic exclusive.
It better fuckin not be!
@Cerebralbore101 it likely will be, if all Kojima is saying is "summer 2020 for PC".
I wouldn't want it to be, because the game deserves to be launched on GoG, Steam, Origin, Uplay and Steam, rather than just one store alone.
