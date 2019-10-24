Sony Job Listing Originally Stated the PS5 Will be the 'World’s Fastest Console' - News

The next generation of consoles are around a year away from release as both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

A job listing (spotted by ResetEra) for a Senior Cloud Engineer Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment originally stated the PlayStation 5 will be the "world's fastest console." The line has since been removed.

The job listing originally said the following:

"You will be managing distributed systems that are powering 100+ million PS4 consoles that deliver immersive gaming experiences. You will also be one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world’s fastest console(PS5) in 2020. You will love working at PlayStation if you have a strong passion for systems, availability, and resiliency."

