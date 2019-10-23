Thief of Thieves: Season One Launches for Switch on November 21 - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Rival Games announced Thief of Thieves: Season One will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 21 for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99. The game is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Thief of Thieves: Season One lets users play as burglar Celia using stealth, social engineering and assistance from your team to pull off some high profile heists across the world. Originally divided into four volumes and released separately on Steam and Xbox One, the entire anthology will be available at launch.

Based on the award winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Thief of Thieves: Season One tells the story of Celia, the protege of master thief Conrad “Redmond” Paulson, as she joins a new team of criminals and advances from apprentice to master. For every heist you must plan with your team, sneak your way in, react to any obstacles you face, and escape using stealth and cunning – after all, violence is what separates thieves from thugs. Get to know your team and choose your approach on the field. But be careful: the choices you make shape the narrative and may have drastic consequences.

Thief of Thieves: Season One is developed by the Finnish independent studio Rival Games in partnership with Skybound Entertainment. The story transitions between comic frames and gameplay, as Celia makes her way through scenes ranging from cocktail parties to construction yards by using her skills in social engineering and stealth. The unique visual style of 2D hand drawn comics and 3D environments combine into one seamlessly flowing story experience. Shawn Martinbrough, the artist behind the Thief of Thieves: Season One comic, provided concepts behind many of the new living breathing characters brought to life by such voice actors like Fryda Wolff (Mass Effect: Andromeda), Stephen Stanton (Rogue One), Emily O’Brien (Death Stranding), Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1), Fred Tatasciore (Kung-Fu Panda 2), and Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex: Human Revolution).

