Reggie Fils-Aime: Wii U Was A 'Failure Forward' Since It Led to the Switch

Retired Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime speaking in a lecture at Cornell University discussed his time at Nintendo. ResetEra user Theorymon provided a summary of the lecture.

Reggie was blunt in describing the Wii U as a failure. However, he called it a "failure forward" because it led to the Nintendo Switch.





The Nintendo Switch has sold over 15 million units in North America, which is more than the Wii U sold during its lifetime worldwide.

