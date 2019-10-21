Epic Games Store Halloween Sale Runs Until November 1 - News

Epic Games is running the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale until November 1. There is a focus on horror and thriller games that have been discounted.

Check out the list of games on sale below:

World War Z £18.23

Control £35.99

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition £51.99

Heavy Rain £12.79

Beyond Two Souls £12.39

Hades £16.14

Atomicrops £9.59

Trails Rising £10.49

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series £27.99

Ashen: £25.59

Observation £14.39

Rainbow Six Siege £6.79

Darksiders III £15.39

Omen of Sorrow £7.99

The Sinking City £35.99

Sherlock Holmes The Devils Daughter £21.79

Close to the Sun £19.99

The End is Nigh £3.95

For Honor £10.39

The Walking Dead: The Final Season £13.29

Stories Untold £1.74

The Walking Dead: Michonne £7.41

Thimbleweed Park £5.99

What Remains of Edith Finch £7.49

This War of Mine £4.49

Alan Wake £3.07

Inside £5.59

Limbo £2.39

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier £7.41

The Walking Dead: Season 2 £7.41

The Walking Dead: Season 1 £7.41

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

