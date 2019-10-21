Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Teaser Trailer Released - News

Kadokawa Games has released a teaser trailer for the Metal Max Xeno remake Metal Max Xeno: Reborn.

View it below:





Metal Max Xeno: Reborn will launch in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this winter, while Metal Max Xeno: Reborn 2 will launch in 2020.

