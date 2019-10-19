New Xbox Releases Next Week - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 15 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 21

Eastshade

October 22

Farming Simulator 19 - Platinum Edition

WWE 2K20

Street Outlaws: The List

PBA Pro Bowling

October 23

Deep Space Rush

Door Kickers: Action Squad

Lornswood Winter Chronicle

Caretaker Game

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

October 24

Cat Quest II

Pixel Gladiator

October 25

The Outer Worlds

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Let’s Sing Country

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles