New Xbox Releases Next Week - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 156 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 15 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 21
- Eastshade
October 22
- Farming Simulator 19 - Platinum Edition
- WWE 2K20
- Street Outlaws: The List
- PBA Pro Bowling
October 23
- Deep Space Rush
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Lornswood Winter Chronicle
- Caretaker Game
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
October 24
- Cat Quest II
- Pixel Gladiator
October 25
- The Outer Worlds
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Let’s Sing Country
