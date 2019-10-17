Gears 5 Adds 6 New Characters for Multiplayer Modes Today - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition announced six new characters that are playable in a different multiplayer modes today. The new characters are the COG Gear, the DeeBee, the Warden and General RAAM, the ruthless Locust military leader, as well as Grace and Rev-9 from Terminator Dark Fate.

View trailers of the characters below:

Here is an overview of the six new characters:

COG Soldier

A trained soldier in the Coalition of Ordered Governments is known as a Gear. After they’ve completed their extensive training, they must pledge “…I shall hold my place in the machine and acknowledge my place in the Coalition. I am a Gear.”

Horde & Escape Abilities (Support Role) Ultimate – ‘Team Revive’ Instantly revive yourself and any ally in your team which are down, but not out Passive – Enemies that die with your mark reduce the cooldown on your Ultimate

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade Passive – Kills reward supply of Active Reload ammo to current weapon (0.5 multiplied by the clip size of the weapon) Bounty – Multi-kills reward +1 skull (six-second window frame)



DeeBee

From construction and civil service to all manner of military applications, DeeBee automation has fundamentally transformed COG society.

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade Passive – Short range X-Ray vision through walls Bounty – Execution kills award +1 skulls



General RAAM

General RAAM rose to command the Locust military through incomparable cunning and ruthlessness. In the name of Queen and Horde, RAAM and his blights marched resolute to conquer the surface of Sera – and nearly succeeded.

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout – Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade Passive Ability – Kills reward supply of Active Reload ammo to current weapon (0.5 multiplied by the clip size of the weapon) Bounty – Multi-kills reward +1 skull (six-second window frame)



Warden

A Warden is a Scion of immense size and strength, adorned with capes and helmets that evoke the raiment of elite Locust Guards. These intimidating foes were likely once high-ranking members of Myrrah’s army.

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout: Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade Passive: X-Ray vision through walls (1500 Unreal units/49 feet) Bounty: Execution kill rewards +1 skulls



Grace

Horde & Escape Abilities (Tank Role) Ultimate – ‘Enhanced Melee’ – All melee hits will knockback and stun enemies Passive – Taking damage reduces Ultimate cooldown time

Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout – Enforcer, Snub, Flashbang Passive – 75% Explosive resistance Bounty – Explosive Kills +1 skull



Rev- 9

Bounty – Multi Kills +1 skull

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

