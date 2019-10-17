Graveyard Keeper Stranger Sins DLC Launches October 28 - News

/ 80 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Lazy Bear Games announced the Graveyard Keeper Stranger Sins DLC will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 28.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Backstory is not the only thing. Do you remember Lumberjack, Beekeeper, brothers Cory and Tress, and the other silent NPCs? Almost all of them will find a voice and character in this DLC. And these characters will be even crazier than in the original game. In search of mysterious artefacts of antiquity, you will learn more about the backstory and relationships of these NPCs. If you convince them to talk.

Key Features:

Four-to-eight hours of extra gameplay.

Build and run your own tavern. Finally you will have your own bar!

Arrange the Rat race and Stand-up events.

Get to know villagers better by completing dozens of new quests.

Help Gerry to do the total recall.

Witness the events of 200 years ago that will reveal the history of the game world and your role in it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles