Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Android 21 DLC Announced

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be adding the Dragon Ball FighterZ original character Android 21 as DLC this winter in the Ultra DLC Pack #2.





Here is an overview of Android 21's attacks:

Assault Rush – A wild dance that combines her standard and special moves.

– A wild dance that combines her standard and special moves. Excellent Full Course – A rush attack followed by a super powerful energy blast.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

