League of Legends: Wild Rift Announced for Consoles and Smartphones

Riot Games has announced skill-based five-versus-five player-versus-player online battle arena game, League of Legends: Wild Rift, for consoles, iOS and Android. It will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

League of Legends: Wild Rift brings the fast-paced player-versus-player action-strategy of the League of Legends PC game to mobile and console!

Welcome to the Wild Rift! Featuring the same skill-based five-versus-five player-versus-player gameplay you expect from League of Legends on PC, Wild Rift was built from the ground up for new platforms. Lock your choice from a huge cast of League champions, team up with friends, and outplay the opposition.

Key Features:

The League You Know – Experience the thrills of League’s competitive and strategic five-versus-five gameplay, rebuilt specifically for mobile and console. Choose your champion, take to the Rift, and destroy the enemy Nexus in 15-to-20 minute matches.

– Experience the thrills of League’s competitive and strategic five-versus-five gameplay, rebuilt specifically for mobile and console. Choose your champion, take to the Rift, and destroy the enemy Nexus in 15-to-20 minute matches. A New Rift – Explore the Wild Rift, a new-yet-familiar five-versus-five map based on Summoner’s Rift and streamlined for faster games. A responsive dual-stick control scheme, designed exclusively for new platforms, makes sure your skillshots on mobile feel as crisp as they do on PC.

– Explore the Wild Rift, a new-yet-familiar five-versus-five map based on Summoner’s Rift and streamlined for faster games. A responsive dual-stick control scheme, designed exclusively for new platforms, makes sure your skillshots on mobile feel as crisp as they do on PC. No Imposers – Wild Rift will include a familiar cast of over 40 champions at launch, with more favorites on the way. Light the way with Lux, spin to win with Garen, or blow it all up with Jinx.

– Wild Rift will include a familiar cast of over 40 champions at launch, with more favorites on the way. Light the way with Lux, spin to win with Garen, or blow it all up with Jinx. Compete and Climb – Master the new Rift, climb the Ranked ladder—and earn unique loot along the way. Like League of Legends for PC, Wild Rift lets you prove yourself with high-skill champs, macro strategy, and myriad playstyles.

– Master the new Rift, climb the Ranked ladder—and earn unique loot along the way. Like League of Legends for PC, Wild Rift lets you prove yourself with high-skill champs, macro strategy, and myriad playstyles. Dress to Impress – Customize your champ’s look to your liking with loads of skins across dozens of themes. Then, get closer than ever before with Wild Rift’s all-new 3D model viewer.

– Customize your champ’s look to your liking with loads of skins across dozens of themes. Then, get closer than ever before with Wild Rift’s all-new 3D model viewer. Skills Not Bills – All champs can be earned for free, and there’s no paying for playtime or power. Ever.

Read an FAQ on the game below:

When is League of Legends: Wild Rift coming out in my region? Which platforms?

For mobile, we’re coming to iOS and Android, and you can pre-register on the Google Play Store right now. For console… we’ll have more info on that a bit later in 2020. Stay tuned by using the box above.

Is Wild Rift cross-platform between PC and mobile / console?

No—the games differ in a few ways, but both include the core five-versus-five MOBA gameplay you expect from League of Legends. Adding cross-platform between League PC and Wild Rift would require compromises of competitive integrity, and we want to make sure the gameplay feels fair and fun no matter which platform you’re most comfortable on.

During certain big moments throughout the year, we’ll try to coordinate event themes and releases between League PC and Wild Rift, and we’re exploring the possibility of cross-platform play between mobile and console, but nothing locked in yet.

What’s the difference between this and League on PC?

So basically, we rebuilt the game from scratch (like… the whole thing). Refreshed models, animations, game systems, and more—but keeping true to the core League of Legends gameplay you already know. We didn’t want to just port League on PC 1:1—we want to make sure Wild Rift feels like it was designed for new platforms, and use that opportunity to make a bunch of improvements to the game. While you won’t get your unlocks from League PC, you’ll get some cool rewards for the time you’ve spent in the PC version. More to come on that in 2020!

What are the minimum mobile specs?

This isn’t set in stone, but we’re aiming to make the game as accessible as possible across as many devices as we can. Here are our current targets for mobile specs:

For Android, we’re hoping to have compatibility to the equivalent to a Samsung Galaxy A7: 1GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU.

For iOS devices, we’re aiming to have Wild Rift run on iPhone 5S and later.

