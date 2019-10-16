Mary Skelter 2 Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Idea Factory International has released a new gameplay trailer for Mary Skelter 2. You can pre-order the game now via the eShop with a 20 percent discount. The discount will be available though the first week of release.

Mary Skelter 2 evolves the core elements in Mary Skelter: Nightmares to bring to you a world teeming with twists and turns, topped with a new battle feature where the previous protagonist, Jack, is now a Nightmare. Players can use his Nightmare powers to defeat enemies, but at a maddening cost. Set in an alternate reality that includes familiar characters from the first installment, players must relive the torturous dungeon experiences and find ways to feed an almost insatiable prison. Will you be able to escape this prison and find sanctuary or will you fall into the clutches of madness?

Key Features:

Don’t Go Chasing Nightmares – Each Jail has three desires that players will need to fill up to provide bonuses and satisfy the Jail’s mood. However, if the Jail’s mood worsens, players will notice a white mist, signifying that a Nightmare is near and ready to fight. If the Nightmare gets too close, players will enter “Nightmare Hunt” mode, where the Nightmare will chase you through the dungeon in real-time. Nightmares cannot be defeated unless players destroy the core of the dungeon. Otherwise, players will have to stun a Nightmare to escape!

– Each Jail has three desires that players will need to fill up to provide bonuses and satisfy the Jail’s mood. However, if the Jail’s mood worsens, players will notice a white mist, signifying that a Nightmare is near and ready to fight. If the Nightmare gets too close, players will enter “Nightmare Hunt” mode, where the Nightmare will chase you through the dungeon in real-time. Nightmares cannot be defeated unless players destroy the core of the dungeon. Otherwise, players will have to stun a Nightmare to escape! Jack is a Dull Boy – Jack, the protagonist from Mary Skelter: Nightmares, has now turned into Nightmare Jack. He can still help you along the way, but be wary of his heart rate meter! Once his heart rate reaches a certain limit, he will turn into Ripper Jack, causing him to go berserk. When in Ripper Jack mode, Otsuu also risks going into Blood Skelter mode, which will cause her to go berserk too! With first game, Mary Skelter: Nightmares included, you can play through an alternate world where Jack is the main protagonist.

– Jack, the protagonist from Mary Skelter: Nightmares, has now turned into Nightmare Jack. He can still help you along the way, but be wary of his heart rate meter! Once his heart rate reaches a certain limit, he will turn into Ripper Jack, causing him to go berserk. When in Ripper Jack mode, Otsuu also risks going into Blood Skelter mode, which will cause her to go berserk too! With first game, Mary Skelter: Nightmares included, you can play through an alternate world where Jack is the main protagonist. Go Directly to Jail – Add another degree of difficulty by setting dungeon conditions like “no saves or heals” with the Jail Trial battle system. Successfully completing a Jail Trial provides better item drops and more experience! Want more special bonuses to help you through dungeons? By collecting Jail Pieces, players can add these items to a randomized roulette that can have beneficial results!

– Add another degree of difficulty by setting dungeon conditions like “no saves or heals” with the Jail Trial battle system. Successfully completing a Jail Trial provides better item drops and more experience! Want more special bonuses to help you through dungeons? By collecting Jail Pieces, players can add these items to a randomized roulette that can have beneficial results! Farm for Blood, Reap The Benefits – Use Blood Crystals to plant Blood Flowers, which can be harvested for additional items. In a dungeon area where Blood Flowers are planted, splash them with Marchen Blood by performing a critical hit on enemies during battle to get even rarer items!

Mary Skelter 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 22 in North America and October 23 in Europe.

