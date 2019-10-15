Turn-Based Strategy Game Warborn Delayed to Spring 2020 - News

Publisher PQube and developer Raredrop Games announced the turn-based strategy game, Warborn, has been delayed from 2019 to spring 2020. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Rise Up:

The Auros system is plagued by chaos, held tight in the deadly grip of conflict. Find a side and deploy for battle in the Variable Armour, a technologically advanced suit of war. With command over this giant robotic weapon, lead a strike force of deadly mecha towards victory and liberation in turn-based tactical combat. The fate of billions rests in your hands.

Command:

Choose from four different commanders, each with their own unique Variable Armour, abilities and play style. Tactically place your units, clash with rival mecha, and watch the outcome in dramatic battle sequences inspired by 90s Japanese animation.

Deploy:

Assemble a force to lead into battle by selecting from a range of mass-produced mecha units built for war. Use the differing strengths and abilities of each unit type to suit your command strategy, and call in reinforcements from orbit for extra support on the battlefield.

Advance:

Drop into the theatre of war and place your mecha in a combat field formed by different area tiles to occupy. Traverse and use varied environmental terrain to your advantage, or capture structures to gain additional resources and secure your supremacy on the battlefield.

Battle:

Engage the enemy with tactical attack options, using giant weaponry to match the size of your Variable Armour. Inflict status effects, plant traps and support allies using unique unit skills. Once you’ve made your move, get ready to face the enemy in quick-fire turn-based bouts.

Campaign:

Warborn takes place in another universe in a time of war and political uncertainty, where the line between right and wrong is drawn thin. Help liberate the Auros system from galactic tyranny, across a story-driven campaign featuring 10 missions dedicated to each of the four commanders.

Skirmish and Multiplayer:

Configure your own match parameters and develop new tactics in Skirmish mode. Or take the battle online to outwit rival commanders across the world in tense one-versus-one battles.

Map Editor:

Create your own tactical map to battle on using the creative Map Editor. User-created maps are playable in Skirmish mode or via Online Private Mult

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

