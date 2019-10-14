Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 5 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 288,878 consoles sold for the week ending October 5, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 201,835 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 48,530 units, the 3DS with 10,920 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 29 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 288,878 ( 39,009,552 ) PlayStation 4 - 201,835 ( 100,604,821 ) Xbox One - 48,530 ( 43,493,346 ) 3DS - 10,920 ( 74,833,010 ) PS Vita - 29 (15,901,434)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 99,382 PlayStation 4 - 58,928 Xbox One - 29,464 3DS - 5,641

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 97,287 Switch - 69,867 Xbox One - 15,729 3DS - 3,584 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,790 PlayStation 4 - 37,659 3DS - 1,390 Xbox One - 1,371 PS Vita - 39

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 9,839 PlayStation 4 - 7,961 Xbox One - 1,966 3DS - 305

