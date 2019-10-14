Controller Support Being Tested for Call Of Duty: Mobile - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Activision via a Reddit post has outlined future updates for Call of Duty: Mobile. One of the most requested updates to the game is controller support, which the publisher is now currently testing.

"We hear you loud and clear that you want to know about controller support," reads the Reddit post. "We are currently testing controller support and looking at the possibility of offering this feature sometime in the future, but we'd have to make sure it is properly implemented and balanced. Just hang tight."





The free-to-play game surpassed 100 million downloads in its first week, according to a report from Sensor Tower.

Call of Duty: Mobile released on October 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

